Durga Puja committees to get awards for best publicity of govt welfare schemes

Malda: The Malda district administration has chosen Durga Puja mandaps to spread awareness regarding the numerous welfare schemes under the state government. For each welfare scheme, awards will be given to the Puja committee that does the best and innovative publicity. Prizes will also be given to committees that maintain cleanliness and organise welfare camps, including blood donation.



In the meeting organised with the representatives of the Puja committees, government officials and public representatives, it was decided that the committees would showcase 10 welfare schemes of the Bengal government. The committees are also given freedom to improvise techniques of campaign to reach out to a maximum number of people. The schemes that will be showcased by Durga Puja committees are Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Rupashree, Safe Drive Save Life, Bhabishyat Credit Card scheme, Sabooj Sathi scheme, Swasthya Sathi scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar, Chokher Alo scheme, Mission Nirmal Bangla and Krishak Bandhu scheme.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We are dedicated to reach out for the people to benefit them through the projects of the state government. The prizes will further boost the committees to promote government schemes for public benefit.”