Durga Puja Carnival uncertain in Raiganj

Raiganj: This year’s Durga Puja Carnival in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district has become uncertain after the Northern Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities built height gauge gates at two railway level crossings in the town.



The rail tracks pass through the central part of Raiganj and have bifurcated the town into north and south parts.

A few months before the railway tracks from Barsoi and Radhikapur were electrified, electric engines started to move on the track. To avoid any untoward incidents and as part of safety measures, gauge gates with 16 feet height were built on both the level crossings.

However, now due to the obstruction at the level crossing, most of the Durga idols will not be able to move from the northern part of the town to the south (and vice-versa) during procession rallies. This has caused immense worry among different Durga Puja committees. Sadananda Jha, secretary of Samaj Sevak Sangha of Tulsipara said: “Every year after Puja we take out a procession with our idols from Siliguri More to Bidrohi More. Thousands of residents witnessed this carnival rally. However, the Railway track bifurcated the road near BBD More. After the introduction of electrified engines, the Railway authorities built a 16 feet height gauge gate. Our idols this year will be 32 feet in height which will make it impossible to cross over to the south part of the town.”

Manaj Prashad, secretary of Sashtri Sangha said: “Our idols will be 26-feet-high. Under these circumstances, we are uncertain of attending the carnival rally.”

Apart from different Puja committees, the artisans are also facing difficulties to move their idols. Bhanu Paul, an artisan of Kanchanpally said: “For the low height of gauge gates, we are facing difficulties to move the idols from our workshop to other places.”

Raju Kumar, the station superintendent of Raiganj Station said: “A few months before the electrification of track from Barsoi to Radhikapur was done, electrified engines were moving on the track. In order to avoid any accidents, this height gauge gate was erected.”