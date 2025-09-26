Durga Puja carnival at new venue on October 4

BALURGHAT: The upcoming Durga Puja carnival in Balurghat will be held on October 4 at a new venue near the Chakbhavani Satsanga Temple. For the past three years, the event had taken place near the Circuit House area, but this year, authorities have finalised a fresh location for the grand celebration.

On Wednesday evening, senior administrative and police officials inspected the venue. The inspection team included South Dinajpur District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal, along with other senior officials. An open-air carnival stage will be set up near the temple to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

Speaking about the change of venue, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said: “For the past three years, the carnival was organised near the Circuit House area. This time, we wanted a new location, and the Chakbhavani Satsanga Temple area has been finalised. Some more parameters are being looked into to ensure the carnival is conducted smoothly.”

According to administration sources, traffic movement between Uttamasha and Chakbhavani crematorium will remain suspended on the day of the event. However, necessary arrangements will be in place to avoid inconvenience to the public. Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal said: “All aspects are being reviewed to ensure a hassle-free carnival. Adequate police deployment will be made and a temporary stage will be set up in the area.”