Durga Puja art preview at Alipore Museum to attract int’l visitors

KOLKATA: For those looking to have an exclusive look of Durga Puja art before the beats of the dhaks resonate the pandals across Bengal, can do so by visiting the fourth edition of massArt, the preview show of Durga Puja Art (PSDPA) from September 18 till September 22 at the iconic Alipore Museum in Kolkata. The idea of this show with the support of UNESCO was first launched in 2022. The move is aimed at promoting Puja as a global event after UNESCO included Kolkata’s Durga Puja in its Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This year the fair will showcase art objects aligned with the respective themes of the 24 iconic Durga puja art venues. The occasion also creates a platform for B2B and B2C tie-ups, which augment income opportunities for the Bengal artisans and gives them exposure at the India Art Fair, Art Dubai, and Art Basel. Organised with the support of the WBHIDCO and the Department of Information & Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal, this initiative offers international tourists, art lovers and cultural connoisseurs an exclusive first look at the rich offerings of Kolkata’s Durga Puja before the formal launch of the festivities. “The preview show of Durga Puja art is a living bridge between Bengal’s traditions and the global stage,” said Dhrubajyoti Bose, secretary, massArt.

Kausik Basak, IAS, Special Commissioner & EO Director of Culture, Govt of West Bengal along with Junhi Han, Chief of Sector for Culture, UNESCO, New Delhi were present at the event on Monday.

Also, to aid senior citizens and specially-abled visitors during Puja, UNESCO in association with IIT Kharagpur and massArt, will roll out a programme to enhance accessibility in these 24 Durga Puja art venues.