Durga Puja 2024 themes blend literature, art and nostalgia

KOLKATA: For many, Durga Puja brings a sense of nostalgia, while for others, it represents the triumph of good over evil and a time of peace. This year, the Purba Kalikata Sarbojonin Durgotsab committee, celebrating its 78th year, aims to create a space filled with peace, love and prosperity. Located on Narkeldanga Main Road in East Kolkata, this Puja started in 1947. The theme for this year draws from Kalidasa’s epic ‘Meghaduta’.



In ‘Meghaduta’, Jokhyo who had been forsaken by the almighty was asked to send a billet-doux to his beloved by making the clouds his messenger. But here, Meghaduta is not the protagonist of a tragic love story. “The beautiful clouds of autumn are, as if, a messenger flying with the message of peace from the earth to the Kailash, wherein Lord Shiva resides. He receives the message and arranges for Goddess Durga’s visit on earth,” said Subhra Kanti Lodh, Puja committee member, Purba Kalikata Sarbojonin Durgotsab.

This year, Durga Puja themes are stirring up feelings of nostalgia. For instance, AB Block in Salt Lake takes us back to childhood, when peddlers sold plastic toys. From colourful balls to various animals and dolls, this pandal feels like rediscovering a long-lost childhood treasure that brings back a rush of memories, reminding us of simpler, more magical times.

Alipore 78 Pally also taps into nostalgia with its theme, ‘Pheri Ghat’, offering a glimpse of old Kolkata. The pandal showcases Kalighat paintings and litho printing, with the highlight being live performances like a typist at work and craftsperson with a hammer and chisel (sheel katas).

“I even visited Alipore Sarbojonin and loved the live depictions of jatra and the bahurupi lifestyle. This year, the live performances have added a special spark to the pujas,” said pandal hopper Mitali Majumdar.