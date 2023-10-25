Durga idols immersed after immersion of Boro Devi in Cooch Behar

Following the 500-year-old tradition of Cooch Behar, the idol of Boro Devi was immersed in Cooch Behar’s Yamuna Dighi, following which immersion of idols of Goddess Durga took place.

According to the traditions, the royal priest Hirendranath Bhattacharj performed special Puja and Anjali (floral offerings). Then the gate of Boro Devi temple was opened. Then the women offered vermilion to the Goddess.

Around noon the locals took the idol of Boro Devi out of the temple in a trolley to Yamuna Dighi.

According to the traditions of the royal period, the Boro Devi is immersed in the Yamuna Dighi of Cooch Behar. In this Puja, there are sacrifice rituals from the beginning to the end. Before worshipping the Goddess, pigs and pigeons are sacrificed in Yamuna Dighi.

The idol of Boro Devi is completely different and much larger. Trustee members of the Trust Board break the idol into small pieces and immerse the pieces in the Yamuna Dighi. A large number of people flock the Dighi to witness the immersion. As per tradition, only after the Boro Devi is immersed, the other idols in Cooch Behar are then immersed.

The royal priest Dhirendranath Bhattacharya said this tradition has been going on since the time of the king. In the past, immersions used to be performed early in the morning. However, now the time has been delayed so that women can make vermillion offerings to the Boro Devi.