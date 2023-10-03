Durga idol vandalised in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Tension spread at Kamarpara area in Balurghat block on Tuesday after an incomplete Durga idol was defaced in South Dinajpur.

A group of morning walkers spotted the vandalised idol

and informed the club members of Kachipata Sangha, where the incident occurred. The idol is being made in the club premises.

The motive behind the crime is not yet clear. Shital Sarkar, on behalf of the club members, said: “We suspect that some vagrants or inebriated persons might have been responsible for this incident. The police are looking into the matter.”

“A case had been registered under Sections 447/ 427/ 34 IPC.

Investigations are on,” stated Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police,

South Dinajpur.