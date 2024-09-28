Durga idol artisans encounter setbacks due to relentless rains

Raiganj: Durga idol artisans in Raiganj, North Dinajpur are grappling with severe challenges as incessant rains over the past three days have significantly disrupted their work. With forecasts of continued heavy rainfall, artisans are expressing concerns over delayed idol deliveries and rising production costs as the festive season approaches.



The ongoing downpour has left many idols damp, unable to be dried in the strong sunshine forcing artisans to rely on artificial drying methods such as propane torches and electric heaters. This has led to additional costs, which, according to the artisans, may not be covered by the buyers.

Ratan Paul, one of the local artisans, explained: “The prices of essential materials like clay, bamboo, color, and straw have nearly doubled in the last two years. Despite that, the price of our idols has not increased much. Now, with the rain, our idols are soaked, and we might need to use propane torches or heaters to dry them quickly. This will increase our expenses, but buyers are unwilling to pay extra.

Unless completely dry, the idols are vulnerable to damage.”

Bhanu Paul, a well-known idol artisan from Kanchanpally, shared his frustrations: “We are feeling hopeless due to the relentless rain since Wednesday. According to our agreements, we need to deliver the idols to Puja committees within the next week. However, our sun-dried idols are now soaked, and we’re using heat to dry them, which consumes electricity and gas. Additionally, we’ve had to hire extra labor. If the weather continues like this, we may face a breach of contract, and the idols could be damaged during transportation.”

With the Durga Puja festival fast approaching, the artisans hope for a break in the weather. However, as rains persist, they are left to navigate these difficult circumstances in hopes of fulfilling their commitments on time.