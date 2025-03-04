Duplicate voter ID nos. spark controversy in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT/ Malda: A major voter list irregularity has surfaced in South Dinajpur, raising concerns. In Patiram, two individuals from different states have been found registered under the same Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. The issue was identified by Trinamool Youth district president and Zilla Parishad Saha-Sabhadhipati, Ambarish Sarkar, during a door-to-door verification.

The discrepancy was found at Booth no. 1 in Pranabpally Haldar Para, Patiram, where local voter Gobinda Haldar’s EPIC number is also assigned to Kamal Rajni from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shockingly, Kamal Rajni’s voting centre is listed in Patiram. This revelation has caused widespread concern, with Sarkar accusing the BJP of electoral manipulation in Bengal. Gobinda Haldar explained that while transferring his voter registration, his EPIC number got duplicated with a voter from another state. Locals have demanded an investigation into the Election Commission’s role in maintaining records.

A similar case has emerged in Balurghat, where housewife Shampa Chakraborty found her EPIC number assigned to another voter in Gujarat. Councillor Nita Nandi, leading the verification, called for immediate action. “This is alarming,” Chakraborty said. “How can the same EPIC number exist in two states?” Nandi said. Acting on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directives, state ministers have launched a voter verification drive to identify fraudulent voters. Minister of State for North Bengal Development, Waterways and Irrigation, as well as Mothabari MLA, Sabina Yeasmin, personally inspected multiple areas in her constituency, including Rathbari Gram Panchayat, Uttar Mohanpur, Baluachara, Kagmari and Gitamor. She meticulously checked voter ID cards to ensure their authenticity and announced that party workers would be deployed at every booth in the coming days to continue the verification process. Following this initiative, Harishchandrapur MLA and minister of state for Textiles, Tajmul Hossain also conducted a voter verification drive on Sunday. He visited various villages, including his home area in Mahendrapur Gram Panchayat, accompanied by party workers. Going door-to-door, he cross-checked details on the updated voter list with those on EPIC, verifying names, addresses and EPIC numbers to detect any discrepancies or unauthorised entries.

Speaking to the media, Hossain confirmed that no fake voters had been found yet, but the process was ongoing. “The TMC government is committed to ensuring a transparent electoral system and this initiative marks a crucial step in maintaining voter list integrity,” stated Yeasmin.