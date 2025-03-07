‘Duplicate EPICs’: TMC intensifies campaign to identify ‘ghost voters’

Kolkata: A day after the Trinamool Congress’s core committee made certain recommendations to its party leaders from the districts on how to scrutinise electoral rolls, the leaders and activists alike intensified their campaigns to find out the duplicate voters on Friday.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Purbasthali East in East Burdwan, Tapan Chatterjee alleged that ghost voters have been added to the list through online procedure against huge money.

The name of a Bangladeshi teacher has been added in the voter list of Purbasthali East, alleged a local voter. “False names are being uploaded in the list against Rs 15,000-20,000. A nexus has been going on,” Chatterjee said. He also alleged that names of many dead people were there in the list. Canning West MLA Pareshram Das carried out scrutiny in his Constituency and spotted some ghost voters.

The name of one voter was entered in multiple booths. In Murshidabad, the names of more than 100 dead people were there in the voter list.

The core committee formed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to review electoral rolls in all the districts held its first meeting on Thursday and issued a set of directives to the district leaders on how to carry out verification of voter lists by personally visiting every household.

It was learnt that the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee late on Thursday evening scrapped the district-wise core committee which party’s state president Subrata Bakshi had formed during Thursday’s meeting held at Trinamool Bhavan to oversee the

electoral roll review at the district level.

Meanwhile, the TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a virtual conference with district presidents and representatives from the party’s frontal organisations on March 15 to outline a strategy on how to carry out scrutiny in an effective manner in all the districts.

TMC’s top brass, on Thursday, issued specific guidelines to district leaders to ensure thorough scrutiny, including monitoring online additions.

A special vigilance will be maintained on names added via online methods.

For tracking duplicate EPIC numbers a special list will be created for instances where the same number appears on multiple

EPIC cards.