Duplicate EPIC No. in voter list sparks political controversy

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Abhijit Dey Bhowmik has alleged the presence of an outsider’s name in the district’s voter list, claiming that two individuals from different states share the same EPIC number. The matter, which he highlighted on social media, has caused a stir.

According to Bhowmik, Aarti Sarkar, a resident of Mathabhanga II block’s Fulbari Gram Panchayat (GP) in Cooch Behar district, has an EPIC number that also appears under the name of Vivekananda Prabhu Shankar, a voter from the Didarganj Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The revelation comes just a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a party meeting in Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, warned about the presence of fake and outsider voters.

Following her instructions, Bhowmik raised concerns and suggested that more such discrepancies might exist. “We have begun scrutinising the voter list as per the Chief Minister’s directive. A meeting with district leaders is scheduled for March 3. However, this discovery is alarming.

It indicates a larger conspiracy where these outsider voters may not vote here but could influence the removal of genuine voters from our lists. On polling day, Bengal voters might find their names missing from the rolls.

This is a BJP ploy, and we are taking steps to ensure transparency by verifying the voter list at the booth level. We will also launch awareness campaigns to help people check their voter status,” Bhowmik stated. Responding to the allegations, BJP’s Cooch Behar District General Secretary Abhijit Barman dismissed the claims, asserting: “This is a matter for the Election Commission.

The presence of outsider voters is a widespread issue and it is Trinamool Congress that has long benefited from it. We have already demanded action against such irregularities.”