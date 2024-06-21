Duo gets 5-yr jail for deer poaching

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court sentenced two persons to five years of imprisonment for killing a deer. The sentence, announced on Friday, came within ten months of the case being initiated. In September 2023, forest personnel from Buxa Tiger Project’s North Raydak Range, based on a tip-off, had arrested an individual named Abraham Tigga with a carcass of a deer. The accused is a resident of the North Raydak area of Samuktala in the district.

During interrogation, Abraham confessed to killing a deer and disclosed the name of an accomplice. Following the investigation, the forest personnel arrested Runa Tirkey, along with a deer antler.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar stated: “The Forest department registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act against the accused. Remarkably, within a span of just ten months, the court delivered the sentence on Friday. The CJM court of Alipurduar has sentenced the convicts to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 each. Failure to pay this fine will result in an additional seven months of imprisonment.”