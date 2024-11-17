‘Dumpers carrying dolomite to operate at night under police supervision’

Alipurduar: In response to ongoing traffic congestion caused by dolomite transport in Birpara, the Alipurduar District Police have introduced a temporary solution. Dumpers carrying dolomite will now operate at night under police supervision, aiming to ease daytime traffic disruptions.

Birpara, located in the Madarihat tea belt, has long struggled with heavy traffic as more than 200 dumpers loaded with dolomite and numerous trucks pass through the town daily. The situation is further complicated by the BG-3 Railway line of the Northeast Frontier Railway, dividing Birpara and creating frequent bottlenecks at the Dalgaon station level crossing. This has led to daily accidents, including fatalities and severe delays, with residents and pedestrians bearing the brunt of the congestion.

The issue became a focal point during the recent Madarihat Assembly by-election. Following the election period, the district police moved to address the situation. Under the new plan, dolomite dumpers from Pagli Bhutan will operate during the night to reduce congestion during peak hours. The proposal was discussed at a meeting with the Dumper Owners Association, which has agreed to the change, although the Railways have not supported the plan.

Bikash Gurung, Secretary of the Dumper Owners Association, said: “We have agreed to the proposal for the benefit of the people of Birpara. However, we can only manage two trips at night instead of the usual three or four during the day, which will result in some loss for us.” While the temporary solution aims to reduce traffic, local residents remain concerned. Kirtan Chetri, a Birpara resident, said: “The Railways have been talking about building a dolomite yard at Mujnai station since 2017, but no progress has been made. Even if traffic congestion improves, the pollution issue will persist.”

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamashi stated: “We are committed to resolving the issue soon. We are also exploring additional solutions to ease traffic congestion in Birpara and are dedicated to protecting the interests of its residents.”