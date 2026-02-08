Dumper breaks rural bridge in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Despite the state government’s announcement of a ban on the movement of heavy lorries and dumpers on rural roads, violations continue unchecked. The latest incident occurred on Sunday in the Jharbeltali area under Deogaon Gram Panchayat, within Falakata Police Station limits in Alipurduar district.

A sand-laden dumper was crossing an ageing concrete bridge over the Mujnai River near Bankimer Ghat on the rural road connecting Deogaon and Jateshwar when the bridge collapsed, causing the vehicle to plunge into the river. The driver narrowly escaped.

On receiving information, Falakata PS officer-in-charge Prashanta Biswas, along with other police personnel, rushed to the spot. The collapse has completely cut off connectivity between Deogaon and Jateshwar, affecting thousands of residents who rely on the road for daily travel.

Police are probing how a heavy vehicle was allowed on the restricted rural road. A similar incident occurred on January 30 in Cooch Behar’s Baromashia area, where a bridge collapsed after a heavily loaded truck crossed it despite restrictions; the driver and his assistant were unhurt.