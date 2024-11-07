Dum Dum Park: Two held for assaulting youths

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested from Dum Dum Park area for allegedly passing lewd comments at a youth and his female friend and assaulting them while they were returning from tuition class.

On Tuesday night, the youth and the woman, who are residents of Paikpara and Bangur areas, were walking along the road in Dum Dum Park. It is alleged that suddenly two youths riding two motorcycles blocked their way asking what they were doing. When the youth refused to answer, the accused duo started assaulting and verbally abusing him. When the woman tried to stop them, she was also assaulted. The accused persons soon left the spot.

The victims called their parents and subsequently met local councillor Biswajit Prasad. Later, Prasad called the cops and requested for necessary action. At night, both the accused were arrested from a guest house in Dum Dum Park.