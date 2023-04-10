Dum Dum Park: Four killed after SUV rams into dumper & bike

Kolkata: Four persons were killed in a road accident on VIP Road in Dum Dum Park after an SUV rammed behind a dumper after hitting a motorcycle late on Sunday night.



It is alleged that the driver of the SUV was drunk and was driving at a breakneck speed.

According to sources, around 1:30 am on Sunday, a dumper was moving towards Baguiati along the VIP Road from Lake Town.

At the Dum Dum Park crossing, the dumper stopped at a red light. Behind the dumper, a motorcycle was coming which also slowed down and was about to stop. Suddenly the SUV out of nowhere hit the motorcycle and then rammed behind the dumper. Due to the impact three passengers of the SUV, including a woman died. The motorcyclist identified as Rohit Kumar succumbed to his injuries at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Two other passengers of the SUV are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It is alleged that all the occupants of the SUV were drunk and the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

At the Dum Dum Park crossing when the driver spotted the dumper at the red light and tried to stop at the last moment but failed to control the car.

Police seized the dumper, SUV and motorcycle. A case has been registered at the Lake Town Police Station.