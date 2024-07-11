Dum Dum initiates steps to remove encroachment

Kolkata: Dum Dum Municipality initiated steps to remove encroachment of pavements by the vendors so that people do not face any difficulties while walking.



Prodded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, various civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have started taking several measures so that the people no longer face any difficulties while walking down the streets.

Dum Dum Municipality Chairman Harendra Singh held a meeting on Tuesday with the owners of the stalls.

The civic body is trying to ensure that vendors follow certain norms. Campaigns will be carried out using mikes to make the vendors and stall owners aware.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already made the state government’s stand clear. Stating that hawkers’ eviction is not the goal of the West Bengal government, Banerjee already gave the vendors one month to clear the footpaths and the stretch of roads they have encroached on to carry on with their business. Banerjee’s statement came after the eviction of encroachers started by the administration.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting regarding the issue of hawkers’ encroachment, also constituted a committee to conduct a survey in this regard. She said that the state government would identify ‘hawking zones’ in the state, erect buildings to accommodate the hawkers, and godowns for keeping their wares and issue identity cards to them.