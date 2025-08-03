Dum Dum: Infant dies after fall in her waterlogged room

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a six-month-old girl died after an accidental fall into water that had accumulated in the residence where she lived at Debinagar in North Dum Dum on Saturday morning.

Another sexagenarian woman died after being bitten by a snake at Narayanpur under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area on Friday night.

Continuous rainfall over the past few days has led to waterlogging in the Debinagar area, and Papan Ghorai’s (the father of the deceased child) residence was no exception.

Papan had stepped out for some work, while his wife went to the washroom, leaving their baby asleep on the bed.

Tragically, the child accidentally fell into the waterlogged room, and when the mother returned, she found the infant floating motionless. She raised an alarm, and the six-month-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Prasanta Das, councillor of Ward No. 13, termed the incident as tragic and unfortunate and promised to stand by the family. Meanwhile, 60-year-old Mithu Pramanik, a resident of Ward No. 3 at Niranjanpally in Bidhannagar, was bitten by a snake while cooking in the kitchen on Friday evening. No one was inside the house when the incident occurred. The woman raised a cry which attracted the people in the neighbourhood. The senseless woman was taken to RG Kar Medical College Hospital by some of her neighbours, where she died.

Locals blamed waterlogging in the area for the proliferation of snakes and other poisonous insects.

Councillor of Ward No. 3, Aratrika Bhattacharjee, said: "We are operating pumps to drain out water from the area. We will stand by the family of the deceased woman.”