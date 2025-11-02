Dum Dum: 3 booked for ‘gangraping’ minor girl

Kolkata: A class VII student was allegedly gangraped by three youths in Dum Dum on Saturday night.

Police arrested the three accused on Saturday night just after the complaint was lodged. Sources said the minor girl, a resident of Dum Dum, who is a seventh-grade student, had been to her tuition class. On her way back home at night, she met a youth from her neighbourhood. It is learnt that they had an interaction for a while, following which two more persons joined them. It is alleged that the three accused forcefully made her board a toto. Later, she was taken to a hut at Harijan Basti, in Motilal Colony number 2, where she was allegedly gangraped.

The minor girl later somehow managed to escape from the accused and returned home. She fell ill at night and eventually narrated the incident to her parents. At night, the family members lodged a police complaint against the accused trio. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later at night, the accused persons were picked up one by one from their residences.