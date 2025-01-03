Dulal Sarkar murder case: Three held; thousands gather to bid farewell in Malda

Malda: Within 24 hours of the of murder of Dulal Sarkar, TMC councillor of English Bazar Municipality (EBM), by 4 hired assailants, the police booked three suspects and produced them in court on Friday. The accused have been remanded to police custody for 14 days and the next hearing date is January 17. The accused have been charged U/S 103(1)/61(2)(a) of BNS & R/W sec 25(1)(a)/25(1B)(a)/27(1)/35 Arms (Amendment) Act by the police. A special forensic team will also be visiting the place of occurrence shortly.

The two accused arrested on Thursday have been identified as Mohammad Sami Aktar (20) of Kanharia under Azamnagar Police Station of Katihar in Bihar and Tinku Ghosh (22) of Jadupur Gabgachi under English Bazar Police Station. Late night, another accused Abdul Gani (20) of Najirpur village under Salmari Police Station of Katihar district in Bihar from an adjacent place to Harishchandrapur.

However, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “Five accused have been arrested in the case among whom two are local. Another miscreant still remains absconding. It has also been revealed that a sum of Rs 10 lakh was paid for the contract killing of Dulal Sarkar.”

Further, sources revealed that the sum of Rs 10 lakh and 5 firearms with the motorcycle used, have already been recovered by the police who are now interrogating the arrested for information about the mastermind behind this conspiracy and the real motive.

The incident of Sarkar being gunned down by two sharp shooters with country made improvised firearms, only 200 m away from his house in Mahanadapally at 10.35 am received a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During a state level administrative review meeting in Kolkata, she expressed her grief for losing one of her close associates and her frustration over the lapse on the part of the Superintendent of Police, Malda, for not providing the deceased with security from before, despite previous life threats.

Meanwhile, English Bazar witnessed an outpouring of grief as thousands gathered to bid farewell to TMC leader Dulal Sarkar (Babla). His mortal remains, draped in the party flag, were taken from Malda Medical College and Hospital to his home in Mahanandapally, receiving tributes at various locations, including the TMC office, district sports association and municipality.

Leaders like Firhad Hakim and Gautam Deb paid their respects, alongside grieving family members and supporters. Streets were lined with emotional citizens, shedding tears for their beloved leader, known for his kindness and dedication. The final journey to Sadullapur crematorium turned into a heartfelt tribute to an unforgettable figure.