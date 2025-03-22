Duff School concedes to parents’ demands amid molestation charges

Kolkata: The administration of Duff School for Girls in North Kolkata’s Shyampukur has conceded to the demands of agitated parents after allegations surfaced that a construction worker molested a seven-year-old student.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the girl informed her parents that a male worker had offered her sweets and later made inappropriate remarks. Following this, her parents alerted the school but their concerns were allegedly dismissed.

As the news spread, other parents joined the agitation, accusing the school of negligence in ensuring student safety. Parents expressed concerns over male construction workers being allowed inside the campus during school hours without proper supervision. A police complaint was filed at Shyampukur Police Station, following which a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. School authorities responded by suspending classes on Friday and engaging in discussions with parents to address their concerns. Officials from the state school education department also visited the school to review the situation. During Friday’s meeting, parents put forward four demands, including increased CCTV surveillance, more caretakers, improved restroom lighting and construction work restricted to holidays. The school administration reportedly agreed to these demands. However, parents remain divided on the next steps. While some are satisfied with the verbal assurances, others insist on a written commitment with a clear implementation timeline.

The school has announced a resumption of classes on Monday, but a final decision hinges on a managing committee meeting scheduled for Saturday. Some parents have expressed reluctance to send their children back until concrete safety measures are implemented.