Dudhia Bridge to reopen on Monday; Rohini Slip repair underway

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the Hume Pipe bridge at Dudhia, Mirik, will be operational from Monday, thereby restoring vehicular connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik. The bridge has been completed in record time.

“I am happy to inform that the construction of the alternative Hume Pipe Bridge (Vented Causeway) at Dudhia, connecting Mirik with Siliguri, has been successfully completed. Normal traffic will resume over it from tomorrow,” posted Banerjee using her official handle on X.

This 468-metre-long bridge, featuring a 72 meter Hume pipe causeway of 8 meter width, has been built using 132 Hume pipes of 1200 mm diameter. The construction work, which commenced on 10.10.2025, has been completed within 16 days, through round-the-clock efforts under challenging conditions.

The old bridge, constructed in 1965, had become structurally vulnerable and therefore, the Government of West Bengal had already sanctioned the construction of a new bridge at a cost of ₹54 crore, which is currently progressing in full swing, stated Banerjee.

“I deeply appreciate the commendable work of PWD, West Bengal, for accomplishing this challenging task in a record time of 16 days, thereby restoring this vital link and bringing significant relief to local residents and commuters,” added the Chief Minister.

Incessant rain on October 4 and October 5 had left a trail of death and destruction in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills. 21 people died in the Hills. Mirik was the worst affected. Major damage to infrastructure included the Dudhia bridge connecting Mirik to Siliguri and the Rohini road connecting Kurseong with SIliguri. Following the collapse of the iron bridge at Dudhia, cutting off the link between Siliguri and Mirik, West Bengal’s Chief Minister ordered the construction of a temporary Hume pipe bridge to restore traffic as quickly as possible.

Incidentally, the police had closed the alternative road bypassing the Dudhia Bridge to vehicular traffic through Putung following an accident at Nol Danra that left 4 dead and many more injured.

Work is also going on at the landslide that washed away a stretch of the Rohini Road connecting Kurseong with Siliguri.

“The GTA and PWD are working around the clock with earth movers pressed into service. The foundation has already been laid. It will, however, take another 30 days to be completed.

In the meantime, we have opened up the Gourishankar Tea Estate village road for emergency and school vehicles bypassing the landslide. The road has been widened. Tender has been invited for black top work on this road under WBSRDA. Once the black top work is completed, it will be opened up for other vehicles,” stated Teja Deepak, SDO, Kurseong, talking to the Millennium Post. Meanwhile, the Pankhabari road and the NH 110 (Hill Cart Road) via Tindharia are open.