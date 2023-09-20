Dubai next stop for Mamata, to meet UAE-based conglomerate

Dubai is the next destination for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where she is scheduled to join a host of programmes, including an industrial meet, where she is expected to hold talks with the officials from the Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, Lulu Group.

Banerjee has already held a number of meetings with the industrialists in Spain and several significant developments took place, including the signing of a MoU between the state government and La Liga.

Banerjee will reach Dubai on Thursday and hold an important meeting with the industrialists on Friday. She may also meet the NRIs there.

Meanwhile, a high-level official delegation from Bengal called on Dr. H Pere Aragonès i Garcia, President of the Government of Catalonia. The delegation was led by chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi and accompanied by Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor, CMO, and Vandana Yadav, principal secretary, Industries department.

“Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh Pattanaik also accompanied the Bengal delegation. The two sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation, including automobile manufacturing, including EV, meditech, including startups, IT, tourism and manufacturing. President of the Government of Catalonia, Garcia conveyed his warm wishes to the people of Bengal.

The delegation invited a delegation from Catalonia to the Bengal Global Business Summit to be held in November 2023,” read a press statement issued by the state government.

Meanwhile, Banerjee while touring Spain, had emphasised cultural ties between the two countries - Spain and India. She also said: “We believe in humanism, unity in diversity, development, and that the poorest of people must be taken care of, as they are the main foundation. In my state, I feel proud to say that we provide social security to 99 per cent of them. The commitment to women’s empowerment is apparent in Bengal. We have launched initiatives to provide free education, free healthcare, free smartphones, free cycles, and free ration to the people.”