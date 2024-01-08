Duarey Sarkar in Darjeeling focuses on Tea Garden workers

Darjeeling: The service delivery camps for the 8th phase of the Duarey Sarkar are successfully running in the Darjeeling district. Around 690 service delivery camps are slated to hand over services to around forty thousand people in the Hill region of the district. The Duarey Sarkar had focussed on tea gardens in the Darjeeling district with special evening camps.



“We had arranged for special evening camps in the tea garden areas to ensure that the tea garden workers could avail of the government benefits even after their working hours. It was also for elderly people who were unable to traverse to both mobile and static camps and the daily casual labourers who remained outside the area during the day,” stated Richard Lepcha, Sub Divisional Officer, Darjeeling Sadar.

Darjeeling had launched a special outreach programme based on a preliminary survey in the tea garden areas and beneficiary-oriented form collection and benefit distribution for the population living in the tea gardens. In the Rangli Rangliot Block of Darjeeling Sadar subdivision, the preliminary survey was started one month before the start of the Duare Sarkar.

This process was soon adopted and followed by all the hill area blocks of the Darjeeling district. “The target was to raise awareness about the government schemes and identify eligible beneficiaries who are yet to avail the same till date. With intensive data collection of eligible beneficiaries, respective Duare Sarkar camps were set up across the hill subdivisions of Darjeeling district,” added the SDO.

The District Magistrate, Darjeeling along with SDOs of the three hill subdivisions of Darjeeling Sadar, Kurseong and Mirik along with the Block Development Officers visited and supervised these camps and the tea garden areas regularly. Around 690 camps have been arranged in the Hill subdivisions and around 45,287 beneficiaries had registered themselves in the camps. Along with the 36 government services, career counselling for class 11 and 12 students; blood donation camps and heath camps featuring Orthopaedic, ENT and Eye Specialists were also held.

The tea plantations of the district are highly significant as they are the primary sources of livelihood for the rural hill populace. Considered the economic backbone, tea gardens employ a large number of women.