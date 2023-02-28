‘Duarey Council’ formed at North Bengal Med College & Hosp to hear grievances

siliguri: For the convenience of the people of North Bengal, the State Health department has come up with a project named ‘Duarey Council’ at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). A committee of the West Bengal Medical Council has been formed at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. The Council has started to conduct hearings relating to public grievances from Tuesday.



“Previously, the people of North Bengal had to visit Kolkata to register complaints against private hospitals or doctors. The process was time consuming. To ease this, a committee of the council has been formed at the NBMCH. Anyone can register their complaint here. The committee will conduct hearings on these issues,” said Dr. Sushanta Roy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the State health department in North Bengal and vice-president of the committee.

The committee consists of five members. The doctors of the medical college themselves nominated the committee members through a vote.

The first hearing by the committee was conducted on Tuesday where two cases were discussed. Total 68 cases were admitted on Tuesday from West Bengal. Out of these 20 cases are from North Bengal.

Anyone can directly file a complaint against any nursing home or doctor with valid supporting documents.

Later, the council will examine the case and documents. People can file complaints through the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of any district.

Such complaints will also be accepted by the council. Slowly, the entire process will be digitized. After that, complaints can be registered online. In this regard, a meeting will be held on March 16 at the Medical College premises.

Such a committee has been set up at Malda as well. People who live in nearby areas of Malda can directly file their complaints at the Malda Medical College stated the OSD.