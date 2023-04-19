Duare Sarkar: S 24-Pgns tops dist list in highest no. of registered visitors

kolkata: More than 58 lakh people turned up at 94,419 camps in the first round of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) held from April 1 to April 10 which mostly concerned receipt of applications.



The top five districts with the highest number of registered visitors are South 24-Parganas (> 11.6 lakh), Murshidabad (>7.36 lakh), Nadia (>4.72 lakh), North 24-Parganas (>4 lakh), and East Midnapore (>3 lakh).

In round 2, that concerned delivery of services, a total number of 50519 delivery camps were organised on April 17.

The cumulative number of visitors was 461129. The highest number of applications received up to April 17 was 48,68,408. The total number of applications approved up to the same date was 42,77,114. The number of applicants to whom information was given was 38,61,333. The top five schemes with the highest number of applications and approval include Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna (BMSSY) scheme where 16,47,198 applications were received and 1631109 approved. It saw 99 per cent approval.

In Lakshmir Bhandar, 11,03,580 applications were received and 9,94,109 were approved. It saw 90 per cent approval. For Swasthya Sathi, 4,52,071 applications were received, and 4,31,331 were approved. It witnessed 95 per cent approval. Aikyashree saw 2,59,395 applications and all were approved. In Kanyasree, 1,59,264 applications were received and 1,58,306 were approved. It saw 99 per cent approval.

The leading five districts for approval of application are East Midnapore (93 per cent), South 24-Parganas (92 per cent), Murshidabad (90 per cent), Nadia (91 per cent) 4.72 lakhs), North 24-parganas (85 per cent).

Mobile camps were held in South 24-Parganas to reach out to the people inhabiting the islands of Sunderbans. State Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra visited Ghoramara Island at Sagar block where camps were held in mobile mode. The Duare Sarkar promises that all services to eligible applicants will be delivered by April 20.