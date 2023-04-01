Duare Sarkar: Over 5.5L visit 15,132 camps held across state

Kolkata: Over 5.5 lakh people turned up at the 15,132 camps of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps held on Saturday that marked the beginning of its 6th edition.



The highest number of enquiries 1,68,354 have come in connection with Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna (BMSSY) scheme – a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganised workers, followed by Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a press conference on Saturday at Nabanna informed that the total footfall till 4.30 pm has been 5,53,185.

“The camps are still going on and people are coming. I personally visited Hooghly and took stock of the turnout at the camps,” he added.

The highest turnout — 1,02,325 has been at Murshidabad where 1226 camps were held followed by South 24-Paraganas where 62,792 people attended 1,749 camps and Nadia where the turnout was 51,855 in 974 camps.

The highest number of camps on the first day was hosted in North 24-Parganas with 2,011 camps being held and the total turnout being 47,502. In Kolkata, 86 camps were held with the total turnout being 9,793.

As per real-time online data available from Nabanna, the total number of enquiries in the camps was 5,65,865.

BMSSY with 1,68,534 enquiries topped the list followed by Lakshmir Bhandar with 1,35,301 enquiries and Swasthya Sathi with 59,979.

The widow pension scheme that was included among the 32 services a bit late had 21,233 enquiries while the Bhabisyat Credit Card that has been introduced in the current edition of Duare Sarkar has had 5,646 enquiries. The number of enquiries in connection with the Medhashree scholarship for OBC students introduced was 219.

There were 683 enquiries for registration and approval of financial assistance for drip and sprinkler irrigation systems under Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana, another scheme introduced this time.

Responding to a poser regarding allegations of closure of some schools for hosting camps, Dwivedi said that he had no knowledge of such things but said that he would enquire about it.

From April 1 to 10, camps will be held for the submission of applications while from April 11 to 20, camps will be held for service delivery. All services to eligible applicants will be delivered by April 20.