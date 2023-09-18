Duare Sarkar: Over 12L migrant workers register since Sept 1

Kolkata: The state government has received an overwhelming response in the registration of migrant workers with over 12.15 lakh workers registering through the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar which started on September 1.



The registration will continue throughout this month. The registration can also be done through the Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) across the state. The acceptance of applications for various government schemes at Duare Sarkar has come to an end with 88.84 lakh people registering at 98,500 camps held across the state since September 1.

Murshidabad has witnessed the highest number of registered visitors with 13.53 lakh followed by South 24-Parganas with 10.49 lakh and North 24-Parganas with 7.82 lakh visitors. State Home Secretary B P Gopalika said that out of 80.79 lakh applications received till Saturday, 50.75 lakhs account for 63 per cent of the total applications disposed of while 50.39 applications were approved. About 25,00,562 services were delivered which accounts for 50 per cent of applications approved.

Services for 35 government schemes, implemented by 17 different nodal departments, are being delivered through Duare Sarkar camps, this year. Among the schemes, ‘Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna’ witnessed the highest number of applications over 26 lakh followed by Aikyashree with 12.38 lakh.

‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme received 6.28 applications while Swasthya Sathi registered 4.81 lakh applications.

Old Age Pension launched in the current edition of Duare Sarkar witnessed over 3.42 lakh applications. Outreach camps for the submission of applications were scheduled from September 1 to 16 while camps for service delivery will be held from September 18 to 30.

Duare Sarkar is the state’s flagship citizen outreach programme for doorstep delivery of government services. Since December 2020, six editions of Duare Sarkar were held successfully.