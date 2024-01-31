Duare Sarkar: Nabanna instructs DMs to ensure 100% service delivery

Kolkata: The Nabanna top brass has instructed the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure 100 percent delivery of services in connection with applications approved for various benefits in the ongoing edition of Duare Sarkar by January 31.



The secretary of Panchayats and Rural Development department, in a WhatsApp message to the DMs on Tuesday morning, communicated the message from the top brass of the state administration. Nabanna sources said almost 90 per cent of services against applications approved have been delivered to the common people. The number of applications disposed of has been to the tune of 72.68 lakhs.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a special public outreach programme (Jana Sanjog Karmasuchi) was started at all polling station levels from January 20 and will continue till February 12.

Banerjee had said that such a programme was meant for the people who could not reach the Duare Sarkar camps at the block level or had not received the benefits yet. Three officers, for every polling station across the state, are addressing the issues relating to enrolment under government schemes.

December 30, 2023 was the last date for receipt of applications for service delivery under 36 government schemes implemented by 18 nodal departments. In the case of 20 projects, 100 per cent services have been delivered. This includes Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, registration of migrant workers, new electricity connection, electricity waiver and

registration in Udyam portal. Over 1.02 lakh camps were held across the state in the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar.

The number of registered visitors in the camps was 80,04,440.

Since December 2020, seven editions of Duare Sarkar have been held and more than 5.66 lakh outreach camps were organised with more than 8.10 crore services delivered to the citizens of the state so far.