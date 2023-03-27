Duare Sarkar: More than 3K camps to be held in Malda

malda: Malda district administration is going to organise 3,300 Duare Sarkar camps in 6 days starting April 1.



This time the camps will be organised at the booth level and a total of 33 services will be provided.

The disbursal of benefits and services based on the received appeals will start on April 11. Four new services — Bhabisyat Credit Card (BCC), Medhasree, Widow pension and Bangla Krishi Sichai Yojana (BKSY) — are to be provided in the camps Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “ We had a coordinating meeting with all the line departments to organise the camps in the district at the booth level smoothly.

For a quick solution, the applications received in the camps will be speedily processed at the earliest. From April 11, we shall be distributing the benefits and services.”

As for the new schemes like BCC, a maximum loan of Rs 5 lakh will be given to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs. Under BKSY, the farmers can apply for Irrigation implements like sprinklers.

The camps will be held in both static and mobile mode, the latter will be less in number. Sheds, drinking water and toilet facilities will be available in the camps to be held mainly in schools.

The district administration is expecting a huge crowd in

the camps this time, especially for the benefits of widow pension, BCC and Lakshmir Bhandar.

The district administration has also formed three teams to handle the three phases of disbursal of the applications. One team will be handling the organisation of the camps, the second will be in charge of data entry and the third will be finalising the disbursal.