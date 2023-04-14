Duare Sarkar: More than 35 lakh services delivered in two days

kolkata: The state government has delivered over 35 lakh services in the first two days (till April 12) in connection with applications received at the Duare Sarkar camps held across the state. Over 24000 camps have been held during this period for service delivery.



Over 47 lakh applications were received till April 12 which meant that 76 per cent services have been delivered in two days.

The highest number of services over 15 lakh has been delivered under Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna (BMSSY) scheme – a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganised workers, followed by Lakshmir Bhandar with over 7.97 lakh and Swasthya Sathi with over 3.45 lakh.

East Midnapore tops among the districts in respect of service delivery with 84 per cent followed by Murshidabad with 81 per cent, South 24-Parangas with 74 per cent, North 24-Parganas with 73 and Nadia 70.

Over 58 lakh people had turned up at 94,377 camps of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) held across the state till April 10 from April 1 during which applications were accepted. Buoyed by the enormous turnout and the huge number of applications pouring in at the camps, the state government announced extension of delivery of services till April 30. Earlier, delivery of services was scheduled till April 20.

Special initiatives have been taken on a war footing to complete KYC related updatation for beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar.