Duare Sarkar: Migrant workers to be included in ‘Karmasathi’ project

Malda: Keeping in view the recent tragedy of a railway bridge collapse in Mizoram that claimed the lives of 23 migrant labourers from Malda on August 23, the Malda district administration held a meeting with labour contractors to enlist the names of those labourers working in other states or countries, in the Karmasathi-Parijayee Shramik portal through their family members.



This will be done through the Duare Sarkar camps to be held in September in different places of the district.

The filled-in applications from the family members of these labourers can be submitted in these camps and will be uploaded by the Labour Commission officials in the portal later.

To create awareness on this issue a tableau depicting the benefits of the scheme and other facilities available at the Duarey Sarkar camps will take a tour of the district

A total of 3531 camps are to be held at the booth level in Malda in the 7th phase of Duare Sarkar.

The applications for Paray Samadhan are also to be received in these camps and the works will be taken up on a priority basis. A total of 107 schemes were taken up by the district administration of which 96 have already been executed and the rest are ongoing.

The benefits will start to be given away from September 18 to 30 for which applications will be received from September 1.