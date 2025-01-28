Duare Sarkar: Malda records over 2L footfall till Tuesday

Malda: As the ninth edition of Duare Sarkar progresses, Malda district has emerged as a leader in public participation, demonstrating significant success in reaching citizens with government schemes. With 4,074 camps to be organised across the district from January 24 to February 1, 2025, Malda is showcasing the effectiveness of the initiative in bringing services directly to the people.

The district has recorded impressive footfall numbers, ranking 6th in the state for cumulative footfall. As of Tuesday (January 28), Malda has seen a total of over 2 lakh visitors across the various camps, with an average of 102 visitors per camp — far surpassing the state average of 59 visitors per camp. This high level of engagement reflects the strong participation and trust Malda residents have placed in the programme.

Kaliachak-I Block has emerged as a front-runner in the district, contributing 15.57 per cent of the total footfall.

The popularity of schemes like the Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna, Lakshmir Bhandar and Old Age Pension is evident, with these schemes recording footfalls of 68,431; 32,132 and 19,130 respectively till Monday. Malda’s success can be attributed to strategic planning and widespread awareness campaigns.

The district has ensured that services are accessible to even the most remote and tribal areas, with 94 camps set up in tribal regions and 13 in Char (island) areas. To further enhance accessibility, 30 per cent of the camps are mobile, allowing officials to bring services directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

The involvement of local stakeholders, including Kanyashree girls and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), has also played a crucial role in assisting

citizens at the camps, ensuring smooth service delivery. Folk performances, miking and awareness campaigns via decorated tableaux have effectively communicated information about the initiative, drawing large crowds.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “Malda has set up dedicated control rooms at both district and block levels to monitor the proceedings and address any queries or concerns from the public.

The district has also emphasised a zero-tolerance policy toward any undesirable activities at the camps, ensuring a smooth and transparent process for all participants.”

Overall, Malda district’s performance in Duare Sarkar Phase IX underscores the success of this initiative in fostering a people-centric governance model. The district continues to lead by example in ensuring that government services reach every eligible citizen, especially in the most underserved areas.