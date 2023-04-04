Duare Sarkar: Malda DM, SP fill up widow’s form for various social schemes

MALDA: To the amazement of the onlookers, Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda both filled up benefit forms of a widow of Gazole during an inspection of the Duare Sarkar camp there on Tuesday.



The woman will get benefits of social schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, widow pension, Swasthya Sathi card and her scheduled caste certificate from Tuesday onwards, thanks to the initiative taken by them.

Nitin Singhania, said: “She was standing in the queue. On being asked she said that she neither got her Swasthya Sathi card nor Lashmir Bhandar. Yadav and I filled up her forms and she will get them today after enquiry.”

Poly Sarkar, a widow of Akalpur village in Bahirgachhi gram panchayat of Gazole block went to the DS camp at Badnagra High School in Sahajadpur GP to enquire about Lashmir Bhandar. DM Singhania told her that she was also eligible for widow pension at the same time. Both DM and SP filled her forms for four benefits to be disposed of at the earliest.