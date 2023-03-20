Duare Sarkar: DMs told to hold booth area-wise camps

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Monday directed the district magistrates for planning booth area-wise outreach camp plan in the ensuing sixth edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) that will be held from April 1 to 20.



The widow pension scheme of the state Women and Child Development department has also been included in addition to the 32 services that were earlier notified by the state government.

The department of Planning and Statistics issued an order on Monday for forming a state-level implementation task force under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Finance department and Planning and Statistics department to facilitate the smooth execution of the Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan

programme.

There will be another 23 members of the task force with representatives from all concerned departments. The Committee will coordinate and facilitate the smooth delivery of the services within a stipulated time frame.

There will be a Press briefing in co-ordination with Chief Secetrary, DMs and BDOs everyday at 3 pm on the progress of the scheme.

Acceptance of applications will be done from April 1 to 10 while in the next, April 11 to 20, services will be delivered. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi had already directed all concerned principal secretaries / secretaries and the district magistrates to ensure the completion of the disposal of all applications by April 20.

Benefits will be delivered in connection with 32 schemes — three of which are being introduced for the first time. These include the Bhabisyat Credit Card (BCC) of the MSME department, Medhashree scheme of the Backward Classes Welfare department and Registration and Approval of financial assistance for drip and sprinkler irrigation systems under Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana.

The Paray Samadhan will also be held following the same schedule.

There is a target of holding 1 lakh camps in total, considering the fact that the time span is not much with at least 20 per cent of camps to be held in mobile mode to reach out to the people hailing from the remote areas in the state.