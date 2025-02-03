Duare Sarkar camps witness footfall of over 1.07 cr visitors

Kolkata: The 9th edition of hosting camps for receipt of applications under Duare Sarkar that ended on Saturday witnessed over 1.07 crore people visiting more than 1.05 lakh outreach camps across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted the following on her Facebook page: “I am very happy to share that over 1.07 crore people have visited more than 1.05 lakh outreach camps organized under the 9th Edition of Duare Sarkar – Government at the Doorstep. We have received over 76 lakh applications, of which more than 50 percent have already been processed. In the coming days, our officials will continue working diligently to ensure that all applications are processed by February 28, 2025.”

She thanked all government officials, staff members, SHG members, Kanyashree participants, students and volunteers who made it a success. “Above all, I am grateful to the people of the state for their overwhelming support and participation in Duare Sarkar,” Banerjee posted.

On the last day, over 13.59 lakh people visited 12,446 camps held across the state. Murshidabad recorded the highest footfall with over 1.42 lakh visitors followed by North 24-Parganas (1.40 lakh visitors). Kolkata witnessed 70 camps attended by 39,801 persons.

The highest number of applications have been received in connection with Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, a comprehensive social

security scheme for unorganised workers. Aikyashree, a scheme for minority scholarship is second in this list followed by Old Age pension and Lakshmir Bhandar.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Saturday visited a camp at Rajarhat in North 24-Parganas and interacted with the visitors.

Benefits associated with 37 government schemes were delivered through camp mode in the block level this time. The focus was mainly on remote areas. There were facilities for drinking water in every camp along with ‘She’ corner for pregnant mothers.