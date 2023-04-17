Duare Sarkar camps offer biz platform to SHGs, local artistes

balurghat: Besides taking the government schemes to people’s doorsteps, the Duare Sarkar camps have also emerged as an excellent platform for Self Help Groups (SHGs) and even local artistes. The camps in North Dinajpur district’s Goalpokhar-II block under Islampur subdivision had become hubs of creativity and entrepreneurship.



Stalls were set up by SHGs; Baul singers performed and even drawing competitions for children were organised at the camps.

These camps had not only brought the state welfare schemes to the people’s doorsteps but also had provided a platform to local artisans and sellers to showcase their talent.

Stalls run by the SHGs did brisk business by selling handmade products, including handicrafts and paintings. As crowds swelled in the camps, business also thrived.

Various SHGs, including Jaba Anandadhara Mohila Dal, M/S Binapani ADM Dal, Nazia Anandadhara Mohila Dal and Rahi Anandadhara Mohila Dal had all put up stalls at the camps. Lipika Mandal of Jaba Anandadhara Mohila Dal said: “We were happy that we were able to put up our handicrafts here. We showcased our products and as the camps were crowded we could reach out to good numbers. People came and bought our products also.”

One of the highlights of the camps in Goalpokhar-II was the presence of Baul singers, who were seen entertaining visitors with their soulful performances.

Abdul Hui, a Baul singer stated: “ The camps have given local Baul singers an excellent platform to perform before the masses.”

In addition to providing a platform for artistes and sellers, the camps had also been focusing on educating and spreading awareness among children.