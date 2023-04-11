Duare Sarkar: BDO Kultali reaches doorsteps on bicycle

KOLKATA: In a sincere bid to ensure that the services of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) reach the remotest islands of the Sunderbans, BDO Kultali Birendra Adhikari reached out to several residences in village Debipur by riding bicycle.



There are many households in Debipur village under Deulbari Gram Panchayat area in Kultali block where four-wheelers cannot reach.

However, there was a lack of information among the rural people regarding various schemes like Widow Pension, Lakshmir Bhandar which acted as a deterrent for their application regarding the schemes.

On receiving the information, the BDO took the responsibility upon himself, and along with his team rode a bicycle to reach the doorstep of these women and took necessary measures so that services can be delivered to them at the earliest.

The BDO handed over application forms related to different services to the concerned beneficiaries and guided them to fill up such forms and where to deposit the same.The Debipur village is inhabited by a good number of widows who have lost their husbands in tiger attacks. Adhikari handed over forms of widow pension to several eligible women and guided them in filling up the same and depositing them to their nearest camp.