Duare Sarkar: Add’l Chief Secy bats for enhancing self-reliance of SHGs

Jalpaiguri: Subrata Gupta, additional chief secretary of the state, visited the Duare Sarkar camp at the Gadong GP-1 of Dhupguri Block on Friday. During his visit, he discussed ways to enhance the self-reliance of self-help-groups (SHGs) by focusing on scaling up their businesses.



Gupta emphasised the importance of market understanding for sustainable business growth and highlighted the need for proper training.

He stated: “Many self-help-groups receive government assistance and subsidies, but depending solely on subsidies is not sustainable for businesses. Understanding the market is crucial for a business to stand on its own feet. Comprehensive training is essential for determining the type of business that can thrive. We will provide extensive training in the coming days.”

The self-help-group women expressed happiness after conversing with the Additional Chief Secretary. Malti Roy, among them, remarked: “The Additional Chief Secretary has assured us of government facilities and training.”

During his visit, the Additional Chief Secretary engaged with staff from various departments at the Huzuria Madrasa grounds of Gadong GP-1. He inquired about the number of attendees at the Duare Sarkar camp and later spoke with women from self-help-groups. Gupta reassured the women that additional training and government facilities would be provided to support their businesses.