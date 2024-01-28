Duare Sarkar: About ‘34L new beneficiaries to be included’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal is set to take a new initiative to expand the beneficiaries of various schemes in the next Duare



Sarkar scheme.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X on January 25 said that in the latest phase of Duare Sarkar campaign commencing on February 1, around 34 lakh new beneficiaries will be uplifted by the visionary welfare initiatives.

“Under the able leadership of Smt.@MamataOfficial, this edition strives to elevate numerous lives, ensuring the benefits to reach an even wider audience. Here’s to propelling Bengal’s prosperity onward and upward!” said Trinamool Congress on its social media post.

According to Trinamool Congress’ media post, around 13 lakh women will benefit under Lakshmir Bhandar while around 9 lakh elderly people will get benefit under old age pension scheme. Around 10 lakh more girls will be empowered under Kanyashree scheme. The number of total beneficiaries will reach 95 lakh. Around 1.04 lakh women will be assisted under widow pension while 7,000 individuals will be benefited under Manobik pension scheme. Duare Sarkar has become a hugely hit scheme.

Duare Sarkar, a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had received the Platinum Award in the category of “Public Digital Platforms - Central Ministries, Departments and States” under the Digital India Awards More than 1.02 lakh camps were held across the state in the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) in which 71,25,815 applications

were received.