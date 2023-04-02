Duare Sarkar 6th phase: ‘Over 2K camps to be held in Jalpaiguri dist’

jalpaiguri: The Duare Sarkar camps received an overwhelming response in this region. In the Jalpaiguri district on April 1, 340 camps were held with more than 2,500 people attending those.



On Sunday, 160 camps were held, with 130 of them taking place in the tea garden areas. The number of attendees at the tea garden camps was quite large. The footfall on Sunday, in the 160 camps, was 13,032.

Moumita Godara, the District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri District, announced that a total of 2,230 camps will be organised in Jalpaiguri district during the sixth phase of Duare Sarkar.

From April 1 to April 10, people of the district can apply for different services and benefits at these camps. Applications received from camps will be processed and services will be provided after examining them from April 11 to April 20. “In addition to the permanent camps, several mobile camps are being organised, considering the topography of the district. People living in remote and inaccessible areas, including some jungle areas, can avail facilities through these mobile camps,” stated the District Magistrate.

She also said that since tea gardens in the district only have Sundays off, special consideration will be given to the tea garden workers in the Malbazar subdivision, where the camp will be set up only on Sundays. On holidays, tea garden workers will be able to attend the camp in larger numbers.

340 such camps will be organised for tea garden workers. They usually face problems while filling up forms. Various self-help groups and college students have volunteered to help fill up forms without any cost.

There has been an announcement from Nabanna that applications for widow pensions, Medhashree Prokolpo, credit through credit cards (future), and micro-irrigation schemes can now be availed through the “Duare Sarkar Camp” program. In the past years, the government had reached out to 9 crore people through the Duare Sarkar Camps. A total of 7 crore (70 million) people have reportedly received various services from this camp. The government has arranged a total of 1 lakh camps across the state this year.

Duare Sarkar camps are getting very good response in North Dinajpur also. Sabina Yasmin, Minister of state, North Bengal Development Department told Millennium Post “Booth level Duare Sarkar Project of Mamata Banerjee is a big help for us. The response is overwhelming.” (with additional inputs from North Dinajpur)