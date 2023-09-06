Duare Sarkar: 3 new schemes launched for entrepreneurs

The Malda Animal Resource Development (ARD) department is highlighting the three new schemes, introduced in the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar, for entrepreneurs looking to take up livestock trade.

The first one is National Livestock Mission (NLM) with 50 per cent subsidy for entrepreneurs, the second is Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) with 3 per cent loan interest subvention and the third is Kisan Credit Card (KCC)-Animal Husbandry with 2 per cent loan interest subvention.

Any enthusiast wanting to set up livestock farms with cows, goats, pigs and poultry can borrow money from these schemes and launch their own enterprises. A massive subsidy amounting to 50 per cent of the loan amount would definitely emerge as a very big economical aid to any new venture. For the first two schemes, the beneficiary has to apply online on the ‘Udyamimitra’ portal whereas for KCC, the application is offline.

According to the department officials, the response has been very good and applications are pouring in.

Utpal Karmakar, deputy director of district Animal Resource Development department, said: “This is a great chance for the entrepreneurs to grab the deal. 50 per cent of subsidy is being offered in NLM. Already one has applied for NLM from the English Bazar area and the process is almost complete.”

NLM has the objective to create industries with the highest loan amount of Rs 2 crore but Self-Help-Groups (SHG), farmer producers organisations (FPO) and farmer’s cooperative can also apply for the loan. In case AHIDF, loans are disbursed to set up infrastructure for livestock trade and any micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSME) can apply to build up dairy, meat, fodder farms. One can also avail the loan for expansion of an already ongoing project.

KCC is for small farmers who can avail funds for rearing chicks, ducks, goats, sheep, pigs and offers additional 3 per cent loan interest waiver in timely loan repayment.