‘Duare KMC’: Civic body holds special camp for seniors

Kolkata: The Assessment Department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday visited a housing complex in South Kolkata to assist senior citizens with their property tax-related queries and help them submit their Self Assessment Forms (SAF) at their doorstep. “There are 1672 flats in South City Complex, and many senior citizens live there. They had requested me to hold a camp so that they have an idea regarding filling up of SAF, how to apply for mutation, as well as to address their queries regarding payment of property tax. Some of the citizens have their property tax pending and were unable to pay the same. I requested the Mayor to hold such a camp, and he agreed. 70 elderly persons attended the camp and the officers of KMC present tried their best to address their queries and grievances,” said Mousumi Das, councillor of ward 93.

Debasish Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari Constituency and Member Mayor- in-Council (Parks and Gardens) visited the camp titled ‘Duare KMC’ (KMC at Doorstep). “As a senior citizen, we are entitled to get a 10 per cent tax rebate. I have applied for the same, and I was provided with a mobile number and asked to call the same after 15 days, during which my application will be addressed,” said cricket coach and columnist Sambaran Banerjee, a resident of Tower 4. Biswajit Chakraborty, also of Tower 4, had applied for 10 per cent waiver in May last year, but things have not worked out. “I have come with documents to enquire why there has been such a delay in processing my application,” he added. A special camp was hosted by KMC in the complex three years ago when more than 500 persons were handed over Swasthya Sathi cards.