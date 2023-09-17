Duare Doctor camps to start in S Dinajpur from Sept 19

BALURGHAT: With the aim to provide free medical service to people residing in rural areas, South Dinajpur district Health department is going to launch Duare Doctor (doctor at doorstep) service from next week.



During the camps, disability certificates will also be issued.

Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), South Dinajpur, said: “Just like Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) camps, we are going to introduce Duare Doctor camps to provide medical aid to the underprivileged and poor people residing in rural areas. The camps will start from September 19 and will continue till September 26. Eight such camps will be organised by the district Health department. Specialist doctors will attend these camps under one roof. The people will get this service for free-of-cost.”

According to him, the people of all eight blocks of this district will be able to avail this facility.

“Out of eight camps, seven camps will be organised at seven block rural hospitals and one will run at a Primary Health Centre in Gangarampur. Four camps each will be held in both Balurghat and Gangarampur sub-divisions,” he said.

The CMOH said that due to several reasons, the poor people in remote areas are not able to go to specialist doctors or the state-run hospitals.

“These health camps will help them a lot. The doctors from Balurghat District Hospital and Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Hospital will attend the camps.

Last year, similar camps were organised and this year, the numbers of camps have been increased so that no one is deprived from getting medical assistance,” he stated. Das said that the disability certificates will be provided to the eligible people from these camps in order to avoid harassment.

“Sometimes it is seen that the specially-abled people have to come to the district hospital or sub-division hospital to get disability certificates as a result of which they have to face a lot of problems. To solve it, disability certificates will be provided from these free camps” he added.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur, said: “No doubt the decision of organising the camps is exemplary. Specialist doctors will provide free medical service to the poor people.”