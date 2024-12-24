Dual citizenship sparks controversy in Uttarpara border village

BALURGHAT: An unusual reality has come to light in Uttarpara, a small village in South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj Block, located along the India-Bangladesh border.

Several residents of this Indian village reportedly hold dual citizenship, possessing identity documents from both India and Bangladesh. According to a local source, a person, identified as Razzak Sarkar on his Indian ID, is listed as Mohammad Abdur Razzak on his Bangladeshi ID. This revelation has created ripples.

Local Panchayat member Neelima Bhuimali stated: “This is not new. Many border residents in villages like Uttarpara have identity documents from both countries.” Former Panchayat member Mukul Sarkar echoed this, attributing the phenomenon to cross-border marriages and the region’s unique geography.”

The village, home to around 70 families with over 90 voters, relies primarily on agriculture for livelihood, though some are allegedly involved in smuggling. While dual citizenship may provide convenience in daily life, it raises critical questions about national security amid ongoing border tensions.

Reacting sharply, BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of turning a blind eye to the issue. TMC district vice-president Subhas Chaki dismissed these allegations as baseless, claiming: “Majumdar’s remarks are aimed at defaming the TMC government. I have no knowledge of dual citizenship in this area.”

Kumarganj Block Development Officer Shribas Biswas promised an investigation, while Kumarganj police station in-charge Ramprasad Chakladar stated: “We have not received any such report but we will look into the matter.”