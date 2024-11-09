‘Dry weather in North and South Bengal over next few days’

Kolkata: The cyclonic circulation situated over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area in the next 48 hours but it is not sure if it will have an impact on Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.

The MeT office said that both North and South Bengal districts will mainly witness dry weather in the next couple of days. According to the IMD, the low pressure is likely to move nearly westwards towards Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka coasts during the subsequent two days. The weather office has warned of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu from November 8-14, Pondicherry & Karaikal on November 8 and November 12, Kerala & Mahe on November 8 and November 13-14 and coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during November 11-13. There is no prediction of any heavy rainfall in Bengal yet.

The MeT office has, however, said that the people in South Bengal may get a feeling of winter from the middle of November as there is likely to be a change in the weather system. The cold northern wind will have an uninterrupted flow from the middle of the month.