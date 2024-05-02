Dry spell: Major forest fire breaks out in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A major forest fire broke out in the Tobgay Danra Block of Sinchal East Range, Darjeeling on Thursday morning. Forest personnel, fire fighters, police and local residents worked relentlessly to bring the blaze under control. Owing to the close proximity of the special breeding facility of endangered high altitude species of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park made the situation more alarming. By afternoon the fire was under control. Around half-hectare of the forest has suffered damages. Foresters believe that the fire could have started owing to friction caused by the gusty winds.



“At around 7:20 am, we got news that a forest fire had broken out at Tobey Danra block. Immediately we mobilised forest personnel and even informed the fire brigade. The immediate cause of concern was the conservation breeding facility of the Darjeeling Zoo. We informed the zoo authorities also,” stated Uttam Pradhan, Range Officer, Sinchal East Range. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park has an off-display breeding centre at Tobgay Danra, around 20 km from Darjeeling town on the way to Peshok. Here endangered species like snow leopards and red pandas are bred. “It was a crown fire which is very dangerous and spreads fast owing to the gusty winds. With forest personnel, fire brigade, police personnel and villagers of Dabaipani, Naya bustee, 3rd Mile and 6th Mile pitching in, we finally managed to convert the crown fire (atop trees) to a ground fire (undergrowth) and finally controlled it around afternoon,” added Pradhan.

A fire engine was called in from Darjeeling. “As the fire engine does not have much storage of water, we even asked the private water tankers to help fight the fire. They too pitched in. The zoo helped with fire extinguishers that were of a big help. The fire was controlled before it could reach the breeding centre half-kilometer away,” informed Pradhan.

The cause of the forest fire could not be ascertained exactly. “However, forest fires are common at this time of the year owing to the dry spell and the heavy winds. Owing to friction also caused by branches brushing against each other, fires start and then spread with the wind. Initial reports are that nearly half a hectare of forest has been damaged,” added the Range Officer. “We were keeping a close watch on the situation. The fire did not affect the breeding centre. As a precautionary measure, we also have a fire line surrounding the breeding centre to prevent such fires from spreading to the centre,” added Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp while talking to Millennium Post.