Drunken youth climbs mobile tower, threatens suicide over love

Malda: Malda witnessed a dramatic scene reminiscent of the Bollywood classic Sholay, where a drunk Veeru climbed a water tank threatening to end his life for love. In a real-life twist, a young man from Baghbari Binpara in Kazigram, under English Bazar Police Station, pulled a similar stunt on Sunday evening.

The youth, identified as Babulal Mondal (25), allegedly climbed a towering mobile tower around 5 pm in an inebriated state. Once at the top, he declared that he would jump if his family did not allow him to marry his girlfriend. The shocking act soon attracted a massive crowd, creating chaos in the locality. As news spread, local authorities, including the police and Fire department, were informed. Officers from the English Bazar Police Station and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and attempted to pacify the distressed youth. Despite repeated requests, Babulal initially refused to come down, continuing his emotional outburst from the tower’s peak.

After nearly two hours of persuasion, the rescue team successfully convinced him to descend safely. The incident left locals stunned, highlighting the extremes some individuals go to for love. Police later took Babulal into custody for questioning, though no further legal action has been reported.

Amit Mandal, a local, said: “The youth demanded his wedding to a particular girl for almost a year but his family members didn’t pay heed to him. Now he opted for this to make them listen to him.”