‘Drunken driving, traffic violation cases at night a major problem in Kolkata’

Kolkata: Special commissioner of police, Kolkata, H K Kusumakar, on Thursday said that the issue of drunken driving and traffic violation, especially jumping red lights, are major issues at night across the city.



On Thursday, during a programme on road safety by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kusumakar mentioned that due to less number of traffic cops at night, the trend of traffic violation increases which is a major concern for the Kolkata police. He also mentioned that people should comply with the law to bring down the chances of accidents. According to Kusumakar, as per data, fatal accidents go up when roads are made very well. “Though it is a big problem, but that does not mean we stop building roads. We will have to figure out a way to improve roads and bring down the fatality as well.”

This apart, Kusumakar mentioned that Kolkata police is the only police unit in India to use supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-based traffic signaling system for better traffic management. He also said that though there are CCTV cameras like automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), red light violation detector (RLVD), they are still monitored manually before initiating any traffic challan.