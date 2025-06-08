‘Drunkard’ man attacks 2 police personnel in North Port area

Kolkata: Two cops were attacked by a drunkard in the North Port area on Saturday night. One of the police personnel attacked was admitted to a hospital with critical stab injuries while the other person was discharged after necessary treatment for minor injuries.

According to police, the incident took place on Strand Bank Road in front of a liquor shop close to the North Port Police Station. Around 8:30 pm on Saturday two police personnel, Partha Chand, assistant sub-inspector and a constable, Sukhendu Majhi, were returning home after duty. Suddenly the accused, Sultan, attacked them with a knife. Though Sultan was able to stab Chand multiple times, Majhi tried to stop him and nabbed him with the help of a few locals. Later, cops learnt before the attack, Sultan was roaming around with an iron rod. Seeing him carrying the iron rod, a constable of North Port Police Station took it away from him to prevent any untoward incident. During inquiry, police learnt that Sultan is addicted to liquor and is a pavement dweller in the North Port area.